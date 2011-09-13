Adding to

this cacophony is the drone of mobile phones that has not diminished

even though the lights have dimmed, signalling the start of the

performance.

Despite studying the seating plan in advance to

select a position that would afford you both ample leg room and a clear

line of sight, you’ve wound up in the wrong seat because there are no

ushers to ensure that previous patrons proceeded to their allotted

seats. So you’re now squished into an obscure corner of row F with the

teenager behind you kicking your seat to the rhythm of their evertexting

thumbs.

And then the movie starts…

The first thing you

notice is that the top quarter of the picture is missing. Or maybe the

image is upside-down, or back to front, or out of focus – whatever. You

wait for the projectionist, whose job it is to ensure that the feature

is properly presented, to notice and correct the error with a tiny turn

of the lens or a deft tweak of the racking knob.

But despite the

fact that there’s something very clearly wrong with this picture,

nobody notices. Why? Because, in today’s multiplex, the projectionist –

for a century the very life and soul of a thriving cinema – has become

obsolete.

Where once a team of highly trained operators would

nurse several reels of celluloid through the cogs and pulleys of a

projector, now a management wonk with a mouse clicks “Go” on a computer

and the movie is left to its own digital devices, like those robots in

the sci-fi movie Westworld, about an automated amusement park in which

nothing can go wrong, go wrong…

Although it’s commonplace for

grumpy old gits like me to insist that everything was better when they

were young, you’d have to be almost pathologically perky to believe that

all is currently well in the world of the modern multiplex.

Over

the past few years, there has been a growing tide of letters and emails

from listeners to the Kermode and Mayo Film Review bemoaning the

increasingly parlous state of film exhibition in the UK. From

projectionists who have lost their jobs to punters who have lost the

will to visit a cinema ever again, there is a sense in these impassioned

missives that film-goers are losing patience with the shoddy treatment

they receive in the cinematic equivalent of the supermarket.

Some

are lucky enough to live near an “independent” cinema whose properly

projected programming looks beyond the latest Hollywood blockbusters.

But for many it’s the multiplex or nothing. No wonder so many film

lovers are concluding that home viewing is increasingly preferable to

the perils of public performance.

There is a solution, of

course; demand better service. If you have a local arthouse cinema, then

support it (if you don’t, you’ll miss it when it’s gone). As for the

multiplexes, don’t just sit there and take it when the film is shown in

the wrong ratio in an understaffed auditorium. Complain!

Better

still, ask in advance how many projectionists and ushers will be

attending the performance for which you are paying. If the answer is

“none”, then ask where all your money is going. After all, a cinema that

doesn’t have a projectionist, but does have a fast-food stand, is not

really a cinema at all, is it?

Mark Kermode’s The Good, the Bad and the Multiplex published by Random House Books, £11.99 is out now.