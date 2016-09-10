Mark Hamill feared fan backlash if he turned down Star Wars
"If I say 'No,' I'll be the most hated man in fandom"
Star Wars wouldn't really be Star Wars without Luke Skywalker and Mark Hamill came to same conclusion when asked back for Episode VII: The Force Awakens, saying the fans meant he couldn't possibly say no.
"If I say 'No,' I'll be the most hated man in fandom," Hamill said while speaking at the Content Marketing World conference in Cleveland.
In fact, he had a pretty good idea of how it would go down if he said he didn't fancy another trip to a galaxy far, far away.
"People would surround my house with lightsabers instead of torches," he teased.
One thing Hamill appears to regret about the comeback however, is just how much effort he put into the fitness, joking:
More like this
"I lost 48 pounds to turn around and raise my hood? Spoiler alert!"
But Skywalker is simply part of his life.
"Star Wars is a part of who I am, no doubt about it," he said. "Micky Dolenz of the Monkees said, 'I went to one audition that changed my life for ever.' I can relate to that."