In fact, he had a pretty good idea of how it would go down if he said he didn't fancy another trip to a galaxy far, far away.

"People would surround my house with lightsabers instead of torches," he teased.

One thing Hamill appears to regret about the comeback however, is just how much effort he put into the fitness, joking:

"I lost 48 pounds to turn around and raise my hood? Spoiler alert!"

But Skywalker is simply part of his life.

"Star Wars is a part of who I am, no doubt about it," he said. "Micky Dolenz of the Monkees said, 'I went to one audition that changed my life for ever.' I can relate to that."