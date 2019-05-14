In the trailer above, viewers also sneak a peek at Princess Aurora (Elle Fanning) happily in love.

The new film picks up several years after Maleficent, in which viewers saw the Disney villain redeemed after forging a motherly bond with Princess Aurora. The sequel promises to continue exploring the “complex relationship” between the infamous horned fairy and the soon-to-be Queen, as they fight to protect the moors and its magical creatures.

Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave) also joins the cast of the new film, as well as Ed Skrein (Game of Thrones), Jenn Murray (Fantastic Beasts), Kae Alexander (Ready Player One), Fernanda Diniz (Hollyoaks) and David Gyasi (Annihilation).

Reprising their roles for the sequel are Sam Riley as the raven Diaval and Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple and Lesley Manville as the Fairy Godmothers.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil hits UK cinemas on 18th October 2019