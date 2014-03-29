Listen to Keira Knightley sing in new trailer for Begin Again
The British actress stars opposite Mark Ruffalo, Adam Levine, Hailee Steinfeld, CeeLo Green and James Corden in the feel-good flick
Keira Knightley has the looks, the career and – as we’ve just discovered – a damn good singing voice.
The British actress plays Greta opposite Mark Ruffalo in Begin Again – the new film from Once writer and director, John Carney. She’s an ex-rock star girlfriend. He’s an ex-record executive. Together they make sweet music.
Co-starring Adam Levine, Hailee Steinfeld, CeeLo Green and James Corden, the film – formerly titled Can a Song Save Your Life? (good name change, we’re sure you'll agree) – is set to open in UK cinemas on 11 July.
And judging by Carney’s track record (Once won the best song Oscar for Falling Slowly and is currently a stage hit across the world), we’re rather excited. Watch the trailer below: