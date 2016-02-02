Leonardo DiCaprio has long been outspoken about climate change, saying at the Screen Actors Guild Awards last weekend that filming The Revenant in extreme weather conditions showed him first-hand how grave the situation is.

Now the actor is going to produce a film set in a 2049 when Earth is in a dire state due to climate change, coastal flooding and overpopulation, writes The Hollywood Reporter.

Adapted from a young adult novel by Kayla Olson, Sandcastle Empire is about a young woman named Eden who escapes a labour camp run by radical rulers The Wolfpack.

There are no casting details yet, but we can imagine quite a few rising stars will be clamouring to play the lead...

