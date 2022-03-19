Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield both reprised their roles as previous iterations of the Webslinger alongside current Spidey Tom Holland, while the likes of Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, and Alfred Molina all returned in their various supervillain roles.

The release of Spider-Man: No Way Home last year was notable for a number of reasons, but chief among them was the fact it brought back almost every major player from the history of big-screen Spider-Man.

One star who didn't have a part to play in the film, however, was Kirsten Dunst, who famously starred as love interest Mary Jane Watson in the Sam Raimi trilogy between 2002 and 2007.

But now Dunst – who is currently Oscar-nominated for her supporting turn in Jane Campion's acclaimed Western The Power of the Dog – has revealed she'd love to get involved in the multiverse at some point in the future.

“You know I’d join that multiverse!” she explained in a recent interview with Backstage. “I feel like I’m the only one that hasn’t joined it. I’m like, ‘Please put me in. Put me in the lineup.’ I need to pay for my house and kids.”

It's not the first time that Dunst has expressed a desire to return to the role of MJ – she previously revealed her regret that a once planned fourth entry in Sam Raimi's series did not go ahead.

"I wanted to be in that movie so badly," she told Variety in 2017. "I loved it, and I wish we could have made a fourth."

Euphoria star Zendaya currently plays a different version of MJ – named Michelle Jones-Watson rather than Mary Jane – in the MCU, but the nature of the multiverse means that an appearance from the original MJ at some point in the future can't be ruled out. So who knows? Maybe Dunst will get her wish...

