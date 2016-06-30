"That’s my motto: Seize the day. Finty gave it to me for my 81st birthday – she’s wonderful with surprises," Dench told Surrey Life.

"Mind you, the company of A Winter’s Tale, which I was doing at the time, used to say that it said fish of the day," she added.

Advertisement

Here's the evidence of Dench's first inking, which was on display when she shook the Earl of Wessex's hand at a gala evening earlier this month...