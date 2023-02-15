In honour of yesterday's Valentine's Day, Joker director Todd Phillips revealed a first look at Lady Gaga in character. Gaga is reportedly playing this universe's version of Harley Quinn, but this is yet to be confirmed.

It's the sequel we're all anticipating and now, we finally have our first look at Joker: Folie à Deux .

In the new picture shared to Phillips's Instagram and Gaga's Twitter, we get the sense that Gaga's character and Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck are caught up in a romantic moment. Or at least, that's what it looks like.

The sequel's title is taken from the French idiom meaning "madness of two" and refers to a delusional disorder shared by two people in close association. Could it be intimating at the bond shared by the Joker and Harley Quinn? It seems highly likely.

The new movie is also set to be a musical, which marks a complete change from the original's gritty and dark storytelling. While much news of Joker 2 has been kept firmly under wraps, at least we do have this new image to tide us over until next year when the movie is set to be released on 4th October 2024.

From her roles in House of Gucci and A Star Is Born, there's no doubt that Gaga will be turning her hand superbly to this new role, but we can't wait to see what musical numbers are in store for both her and Phoenix's characters.

As for the rest of the cast, Industry's Harry Lawtey will star in a yet-to-be-disclosed role, as well as Catherine Keener (Get Out), Jacob Lofland (Maze Runner) and Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) all also in mysterious undisclosed roles, too.

Zazie Beetz will be also returning to Joker 2 as Sophie, and we can only wait to see how Arthur's life will change after having been locked up in Arkham State Hospital.

