James Bond bosses explain why there won’t be a 007 TV series

They’ve said it before but they’ll say it again: Bond is not coming to the small screen.

Executive producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson have explained their reasons behind keeping James Bond confined exclusively to feature films rather than following in the footsteps of other blockbuster franchises like Star Wars or the MCU and branching out into series.

“From our point of view, we try to focus on making good James Bond pictures and that takes a lot of time and thought – it takes a couple of years working on the script with a director,” Wilson told The Wrap.

“If we had to make a TV series on top of that and put that same amount of energy into 10 or 20 hours of content, that’s a big commitment. So, we’d have to delegate. And we’ve been very reluctant to delegate.”

With Amazon in the process of buying MGM, along with the Bond franchise, there has been speculation a Prime Video series could transpire.

However, Broccoli and Wilson have put any rumours of such a series firmly to bed.

Broccoli previously told Total Film: “We make films. We make films for the cinema. That’s what we do.”

She also told the publication: “It’s tough to think about the future until this film has its moment. I think we just really want to celebrate this and celebrate Daniel, and then when the dust settles, then look at the landscape and figure out what the future is.

“Although I think one thing we’ve certainly learned in the last 18 months is you never know what the future is. So we have to sit down and think about it.”

