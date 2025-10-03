However, fans have noticed something strange about the way they have been edited - all of Bond's guns have been removed from the images.

Many of the Bond posters have traditionally featured the leading actor, whether it be Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan or Daniel Craig, holding a weapon, but these are no longer visible.

While this may not have been instantly noticeable, it has left Bond in some strange and awkward poses, with his hand often clasped around nothing or his arms out of shot entirely.

RadioTimes.com has approached Prime Video for comment.

The films arrive on Prime Video as we continue to get updates regarding the progress of the next film in the franchise, currently only known as James Bond 26.

This year, we have already heard that it will be produced by Amy Pascal and David Heyman, directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Peaky Blinders and House of Guinness creator Steven Knight.

There is still no word on who the leading man will be though, with previous reports having suggested that the likes of Jacob Elordi, Tom Holland and Harris Dickinson could be in the mix.

Recently, Dickinson responded to the rumours, saying they were "certainly interesting", but adding: "I think there's probably about 50 to 100 people that get asked this question, so it doesn't feel necessarily unique or honourable to be asked it anymore."

James Bond films are now available to watch on Prime Video - try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.