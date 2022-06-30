In an interview with Deadline , the franchise's producer Barbara Broccoli stated that "Nobody’s in the running" for the role, as they are still "working out where to go with him, we’re talking that through."

It's been almost a year now since we saw Daniel Craig bow out from his role as James Bond in 2021's No Time to Die , and while speculation remains feverish around who will replace the actor in the role, it seems the team behind Bond may be as in the dark about the casting as the fans are.

In the same interview, Broccoli said: "There isn’t a script and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next film because, really, it’s a reinvention of Bond. We’re reinventing who he is and that takes time. I’d say that filming is at least two years away."

The news will surely come as a blow to Bond fans who have for a long time been pitching potential replacements online, from Idris Elba to Henry Cavill.

Daniel Craig as James Bond 007

Earlier this year Broccoli stated that Elba's name has been "part of the conversation" when it comes to the new Bond, but that until "we've all been able to savour, reap the benefits of Daniel's wonderful tenure, we're not gonna think about, or talk about anybody else."

No Time to Die marked a sizeable departure for the franchise, as for the first time - spoiler alert - it saw Bond killed off at the end, solidifying Craig's decision to depart from the character in a way Spectre, previously thought to be Craig's final outing, didn't.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When it comes to Craig's replacement, Moneypenny actress Naomie Harris recently backed her The Man Who Fell to Earth co-star Chiwetel Ejiofor for the role, while Tom Holland said he had previously pitched a "young Bond film" to producers, but that they "weren't particularly interested".

No Time to Die is available to watch now on Prime Video – sign up for a free trial now. Visit our Movies hub for more news, interviews and features, or find something to watch now with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.