James Bond 26 will see a new actor take up the 007 mantle, with Craig's version of the character having exited with a bang in the latest instalment of the long-running movie franchise.

The role of James Bond is the hottest vacancy in Hollywood following Daniel Craig's final appearance as the iconic spy in No Time to Die .

Executive producer Barbara Broccoli and her half-brother Michael G Wilson are the two key people charged with the responsibility of picking the next Bond – and it's certainly not a task they take lightly.

Broccoli has been vocal about their desire to let Craig's Bond have a proper send-off before turning their attention to who replaces him, but that hasn't stopped fans delving deep into discussions about rumours of a number of big-name potential candidates.

Speaking to Deadline's Crew Call podcast, Broccoli has now admitted, however, that Luther star Idris Elba is one of the aforementioned names which have been "part of the conversation" the producers have been having about who takes over from Craig.

"Well, we know Idris, we're friends with him, and he's a magnificent actor," she said. "And, you know, it's been part of the conversation, but it's always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat."

Reiterating that they're in no rush to fill the position, Broccoli continued: "I think we have decided that until No Time to Die has had its run and Daniel has been able to – well, we've all been able to savour, reap the benefits of Daniel's wonderful tenure, we're not gonna think about, or talk about anybody else."

She might be keeping her cards close to her chest for now, but the revelation that Elba – a hot favourite for the job with many fans – is on the radar for consideration is a big one.

