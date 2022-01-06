Tom Holland pitched a young James Bond movie but bosses weren’t interested
"It didn’t work," Holland admits.
Published:
Spider-Man star Tom Holland has long been one of the (many) names swirling in James Bond fandom circles as franchise bosses prepare to replace outgoing 007 Daniel Craig with a new leading man for the next chapter.
And it seems Holland has had Bond in his eye-line for a while now.
In a new interview with Total Film, the British actor revealed he once pitched an idea for a “young Bond” movie to film bigwigs.
“I had a meeting, after or during Spider-Man [Far from Home], with Sony to pitch this idea of a young Bond film that I’d come up with,” the Peter Parker star said.
“It was the origin story of James Bond. It didn’t really make sense. It didn’t work. It was the dream of a young kid, and I don’t think the Bond estate were particularly interested,” he added.
While Holland’s idea for a Bond origin story failed to gain any traction, he said the inspiration led to his upcoming turn as a young Nathan Drake from the Uncharted video games.
“The idea of a young Bond film sparked this idea, in turn, that you could do a Nathan Drake story as an origin story, rather than as an addition to the games. And that opened a conversation,” Holland told the publication.
Talk of an Uncharted movie began years ago but the project eventually got off the ground with Holland attached to play the lead.
Mark Wahlberg also stars as Drake’s mentor, Sully.
Read more:
- Naomie Harris offers her advice to the next James Bond: “Don’t get intimidated”
- Daniel Craig jokes he’ll be “incredibly bitter” when new Bond takes over
- James Bond boss addresses franchise future with Amazon: “Things change”
Uncharted is set for release on 18th February. If you’re looking for more to watch. check out our TV Guide. Visit our Movies hub for all the latest news.