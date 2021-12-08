James Bond boss addresses franchise future with Amazon: “Things change”

The release of No Time to Die was the end of an era for James Bond in more ways than one: not only was it the final outing for Daniel Craig as the iconic 00-agent, but it also marked the last film to have been made prior to Amazon’s acquisition of MGM.

Advertisement

At the time of the takeover in May, Amazon announced plans to “reimagine and develop” Bond going forward, and long-time producer Barbara Broccoli has now spoken about future plans for the franchise in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Broccoli stressed that while she intended for the series to stick to its theatrical release model, it was hard to imagine what changes might occur further down the line.

“We make theatrical films and go to great pains to make them as cinematic as possible,” she explained. “We have always worked with great directors and cinematographers and production designers who do their utmost to create a visual feast for people to enjoy.

“I think that’s what we intend to do, but things change, so who knows? Down the road, it may be different.”

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

However, one thing that Broccoli was keen to rule out was the possibility of any potential spin-offs focusing on characters other than 007 – explaining that it would be unthinkable to make a Bond film without Bond.

“Sure, there are other main characters like M and Q and all that,” she said. “But we haven’t really wanted to make a Bond film without Bond. It would be like making Hamlet without Hamlet.”

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Movies hub.