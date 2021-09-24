Daniel Craig jokes he’ll be “incredibly bitter” when new Bond takes over

Daniel Craig has joked that he will be “incredibly bitter” when the next James Bond is announced, as he departs the iconic spy franchise after this month’s long-delayed No Time To Die.

The epic blockbuster from True Detective‘s Cary Joji Fukunaga was delayed several times throughout the pandemic, but will finally crash into cinemas next week.

Plot details have been kept largely under wraps despite its long time on the shelf, but we do know that the film will see Bond go up against a sinister new villain played by Academy Award winner Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody).

Appearing on BBC One’s The Graham Norton Show, Craig was quizzed on his feelings about leaving the world-famous franchise, which he has fronted since 2006’s Casino Royale.

“It’s been close to 16 years of my life, and it’s been incredible to do these films,” he said. “Bond films don’t get made very often so to have this opportunity has been the biggest thing in my professional career obviously, but also one of the biggest things my life, so it is very emotional.”

On the topic of passing the baton to another actor, Craig said: “I am glad I am ending it on my terms – I am grateful to the producers for allowing me to do that – but I will miss it. I will probably be incredibly bitter when the new person takes over!”

There’s been no official word yet on who is in the running to be the next James Bond, but fans have come up with a wish list that includes Sam Heughan, Daniel Kaluuya, Henry Golding and Idris Elba.

Chatting to Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2, Craig said he would offer “some rude words of advice” to whoever ends up getting the coveted gig.

He added: “I hope I’ve left it in a good place and that’s all I really wanted to do and that’s what I’d say, like, try and enjoy it but just give it everything ‘cause they’re worth it, they’re just worth it. That’s about it. Terrible advice isn’t it!”

Upon release of 2015’s Bond film Spectre, Craig had said that he would “rather slash my wrists” than reprise the role another time, but recently clarified to Radio Times that he was “joking” and regrets that the comment sounds “ungrateful”.

No Time To Die lands in UK cinemas on Thursday 30th September.