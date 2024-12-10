However, soon questions about Ryle's behaviour and their relationship start to emerge and their story takes an incredibly dark turn – complicated further when Lily's first love Atlas Corrigan arrives back in her life.

Can Lily be set free from the torment she is forced to endure?

The film was a box office success and went equally as viral as Hoover's source material, but how does one watch It Ends with Us? Here are all the details you need.

How to watch It Ends with Us

It Ends with Us was released in cinemas on 9th August 2024.

Now the film is available to watch on digital platforms including Amazon's Prime Video either to rent for £4.99 or buy for £13.99.

It Ends with Us is also available from all other digital film retailers.

Is It Ends with Us available on Netflix UK?

While It Ends with Us has been released on Netflix in the US and other territories, it will not be released on Netflix UK in the near future.

Blake Lively as Lily Bloom in It Ends With Us. Sony

The film is due to be released on Sky Cinema and NOW in the UK but the release date is yet to be confirmed, likely due in 2025.

It Ends with Us is currently available in Sky Store, however.

Is It Ends with Us available on DVD and Blu-ray?

Yes, It Ends with Us is now available to purchase from all good home video retailers.

This includes Amazon, where you can purchase either DVD or Blu-ray copies.

