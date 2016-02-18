Is Julianne Moore set for a villainous role in Kingsman sequel?
The second outing of the Taron Egerton hit could see Moore take the top baddie spot
Julianne Moore is in talks to play the villain in the second outing of The Kingsman, according to reports.
The first film saw Colin Firth's Harry Hart train up local lad Gary "Eggsy" Unwin (played by Taron Egerton) as a secret agent, seeing off the threat of evil tech genius Valentine (Samuel L Jackson).
Hinting the action could move from London to the States, The Hollywood Reporter suggest Moore will be the next baddie causing Eggsy and the other Kingsman bother. Although, with multiple projects already planned for the Oscar-winning actress - including the adaptation of kids' book Wonderstruck - it's thought scheduling conflicts could prove to be an obstacle.
The Kingsman sequel will also see director Matthew Vaughn return to the franchise after working as a producer on Egerton's other big-screen outing Eddie the Eagle.