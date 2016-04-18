The video was played during the hearing at Southport Magistrate's Court in Queensland where Heard was placed on a good behaviour bond after breaching Australia's import and quarantine rules. The Friday Night Lights star brought her two pet terriers with her on a private jet when she visited Depp on the set of the new Pirates of the Caribbean film in May last year.

At the time, agriculture minister Barnaby Joyce said “It’s time that Pistol and Boo buggered off back to the United States,” before threatening that the dogs would be "euthanised" if they were not taken out of the country.

As Depp says in his apology: "Australians are just as unique, both warm and direct. When you disrespect Australian law, they will tell you firmly..."