"The last thing they need is to fall in love," the synopsis reads. "When a weekend trip brings their deepening feelings to the surface, they might sooner cut each other off than face them."

Directed by Jonathan Wright (Awakening the Zodiac), the movie will be filmed in the UK.

"We are thrilled to bring together such a fabulous cast for this remarkable script," said producer Aletha Shepherd. "It's such a joy working with such talents, especially when we know we have something truly special on our hands.

"We are excited to find the right home and partner to make sure this film garners the success it deserves."

India Amarteifio. Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian)

Co-producer Jennifer Presser added: "This film is such an amazing story of grief, friendship, and growth, and I couldn’t be more excited to be working with this amazing group of talent. We are thrilled to have India and Damian bring these complex characters to life. Their raw talent is something to behold and will elevate this film to the next level."

Many will recognise Amarteifio for her breakout role in Netflix's Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story in which she portrayed the titular character, alongside Corey Mylchreest as King George.

Hardung recently burst onto screens as James in Prime Video's Maxton Hall, the German language YA series that has become the streamer's most watched international show of all time.

Damian Hardung. Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images

Hardung will be returning to Maxton Hall for a second season, which was recommissioned by Prime Video following its success.

The series has "achieved the largest first week global viewership for an International Original in Prime Video history," said the streamer, with UFA producer Ceylan Yildirim noting they were "overwhelmed by the euphoric reactions".

Amarteifio was met with critical acclaim for her portrayal of a young Queen Charlotte in the Bridgerton spin-off, however there has been no word on a return to the Ton.

"There have been questions, but I'm not having conversations about it yet," showrunner Shonda Rhimes explained to Entertainment Weekly. "I could live with Charlotte and George forever, but we told a very specific story that I think is a complete tale of this complicated, imperfect love. But I'm not ruling anything out because I never know."

