In the first extra scene, which pops up halfway through the credits, we see Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange take a meeting with a familiar figure – Chris Hemsworth’s Avenger Thor, apparently on the hunt for his father Odin (Anthony Hopkins) with his brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston).

Offering Thor tea (before magically transforming it into a refilling beer glass instead), Strange says: “I keep a watchlist of individuals and beings from other realms, that may be a threat to this world. Your adopted brother Loki is one of those beings. So…why bring him here to New York?”

Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston and director Taika Waititi on the set of Thor: Ragnarok

“It’s a bit of a long story,” Thor explains. “Family drama, that kind of thing. We’re looking for my father.”

“Oh, OK,” Strange replies, “so if you found Odin, you’d all adjourn to Asgard, promptly?”

“Oh yes, promptly.”

Strange’s response? “Right. Allow me to help you.”

Yep, that’s right – it looks like Doctor Strange is going to appear in upcoming threequel Thor: Ragnarok next year and help the Norse brothers in their quest for a big Asgardian family reunion, with this scene possibly even cut directly from that film (as was the case for a similar teaser at the end of Ant-Man).

This isn’t such a complete surprise, as Chris Hemsworth was recently pictured on the set of the upcoming film with a note of Strange's address (above right), but it’s good to have this crossover more officially confirmed so that we can get TRULY excited about a Strange/Loki team-up. Hiddleston and Cumberbatch, together (again) at last!

The next extra scene, by contrast, seems more concerned with setting up Doctor Strange’s own sequels, as sorcerer Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) reveals his nasty side.

You see, despite being a friend and ally to Doctor Strange throughout the new film, towards the end Mordo becomes disillusioned by Strange and The Ancient One’s lack of respect for the natural laws of reality, breaking off to rethink his priorities once the battle with Kaecilius (Mads Mikkelsen) is completed.

And in this post-credits scene it seems like those priorities have been thoroughly rethought, with Mordo confronting Pangborn (Benjamin Bratt), a man who learned magic to heal his spine and other injuries and who directed Strange to the Ancient One earlier in the film.

“I’ve been away for many months now, and I’ve had a revelation,” Mordo mutters menacingly. “The true purpose of a sorcerer is to twist things out of their proper state. Stealing power. Perverting nature. Like you.”

Accordingly, Mordo then removes Pangborn’s power and re-paralyses him, revealing that he sees “at long last what is wrong with the world – too many sorcerors,” suggesting he’ll be making more de-powering trips in the near future. No prizes for guessing who he’ll be after next, possibly in Doctor Strange 2…

Of course, to many fans this twist won’t be too much of a surprise, as in the original comics Doctor Strange is based on Mordo was a villain from the off. In fact, much of the story of baddie Kaecilius in the new movie seems to have been lifted from the comics version of Mordo, who was a student of The Ancient One before plotting to kill him (the film version is a woman played by Tilda Swinton) and who also made deals with various demons to gain extra power and defeat Doctor Strange.

Later, Mordo (in the comics called BARON Mordo) even made a deal with extradimensional baddie Dormammu just as Kaecilius does in the film, though as with all his other schemes to kill Strange this failed.

In the end, it seems like the only comic-book characteristic the film kept for Ejiofor’s version of Mordo was the potential for villainy, if not the same reasons behind it (comics Mordo just wanted power, as opposed to any sort of order). Well, that and the verdant dress sense.

