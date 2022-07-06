From the producers of the To All the Boys franchise, Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between is based on Jennifer E. Smith's book of the same name and follows Claire (Ryder) and Aidan (Fisher) as they embark on their final date as a couple – but will they go through with their pact after all?

Brand new romcom Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between has just arrived on Netflix , starring Jordan Fisher and Talia Ryder as high school sweethearts who make a pact to break up before they head off to college.

Featuring stars from Schitt's Creek, Booksmart and Big Mouth, here's everything you need to know about the cast of Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between.

Talia Ryder plays Claire

Who is Claire? Claire is a high school student who, after making a pact with her boyfriend Aidan that they would break up before heading to college, heads on one final epic date with him – but will they go through with the split?

Where have I seen Talia Ryder before? Talia Ryder is best known for starring as Hortensia in Matilda the Musical on Broadway, after which she appeared in 2020 film Never Rarely Sometimes Always. She has also appeared in Master and the music video for Olivia Rodrigo's Deja Vu.

Jordan Fisher plays Aidan

Who is Aidan? Aidan is retracing the steps of his relationship with Claire before they break up after graduating from high school, and while they initially made a pact to do this, he begins to have doubts.

Where have I seen Jordan Fisher before? Jordan Fisher is an actor and singer who rose to fame after appearing in The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Disney Channel show Liv and Maddie. He also starred in films like Teen Beach Movie and its sequel, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and Turning Red. He won Dancing with the Stars back in 2018 and has since played Bart Allen in The Flash.

Ayo Edebiri plays Stella

Who is Stella? Stella is a friend of Claire who joins both her and Aidan as they head out on their tour of final date activities.

Where have I seen Ayo Edebiri before? Ayo Edebiri is a comedian and actor who is best known for voicing Missy Foreman-Greenwald on Big Mouth from season 4 onwards. She has also appeared in and written for Dickinson and taken on roles in The Bear, How it Ends and As of Yet.

Nico Hiraga plays Scotty

Who is Scotty? Scotty is the wild friend of Claire and Stella's friendship group, who often chooses to live in the moment.

Where have I seen Nico Hiraga before? Nico Hiraga is an actor who rose to fame after breaking out in 2019 film Booksmart. He went on to star in Moxie and is set take on a leading role in new Amazon show The Power and upcoming series The Idol. He has also appeared in North Hollywood and Ballers.

Jennifer Robertson plays Nancy

Who is Nancy? Nancy is the Claire's mother, who is always on hand to deliver sage advice.

Where have I seen Jennifer Robertson before? Jennifer Robertson is best known for playing Jocelyn Schitt in Schitt's Creek and has appeared in Comedy Inc, Hannah Montana, Wingin' It and Saving Hope. She recently took on roles in Ginny & Georgia, Single All the Way and Undercover Grandpa.

Also in the cast: Djouliet Amara as Tess and Patrick Sabongui as Steve.

