Helen Mirren wants him to go inside the White House. As she awarded Morgan with a BFI Fellowship at a starry dinner last week, Mirren declared, “When you’ve finished with the Queen of England, you ought to do the orangey-faced fellow."

We take it she means that other bastion of selfless public service, President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Mirren, of course, played Morgan’s Monarch on stage in The Audience and in the movie The Queen, so we’ll take that as a very firm Royal instruction…