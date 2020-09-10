Before now fans had to visit the studio cafe or the Wizarding World locations to get a taste of the sweet nectar, but now they can order online and sip away at home.

The bottled butterbeer is available at Warner Bros Studio Tour London and the shop at London King's Cross Station, Heathrow Airport and Gatwick Airport (though that's shut temporarily right now).

You can also get your drink online, with delivery available in the UK.

Butterbeer is whipped up using a secret recipe, but it's basically a soft drink sort of like cream soda with a butterscotch flavour based on the Harry Potter books version - and this bottled variety is vegan and gluten-free.

Brewed and made in the UK, the drink comes in a souvenir glass bottle, along with an exclusive collectible label designed by MinaLima, the duo behind the props in Harry Potter and the Fantastic Beasts films.

There's one label to collect so far, but expect more to be available soon as the idea is to collect them all to display.

Bottled butterbeer will cost you £5.95 ($7.75) for 275ml or £12.95 ($16.87) for 4x200ml.

The drink is best served chilled and enjoyed straight from the bottle according to those in the know.

Buy your bottled butterbeer at shop.wbstudiotour.co.uk or harrypotterplatform934.com.

The Studio is also inviting fans to share their photos drinking their beverage by tagging @wbtourlondon with #ButterbeerCheers.

Bottom's up!

