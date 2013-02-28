While the model’s exterior would be impressive by itself, Finch has gone the extra mile and built an even more elaborate interior for her Lego Hogwarts, constructing everything from the Hogwarts kitchen to the Room of Requirement.

Last year, Finch’s model won both Best in Show and the People’s Choice award at the Lego convention BrickCon 2012, and the artist explained on her Flickr page that: “It is designed to be architecturally accurate and completely playable. It breaks into sections that pack into 35 large flat boxes or shelves.

Asked earlier this week how many blocks were used in the building of her Hogwarts, Finch told brothers-brick.com: “400,000 bricks give or take a few. When dealing with this large of a structure, it is very difficult to know how many bricks there are.

“I do know there are about 10,000 bricks just in the big central staircase to give you a sense of scale. It is built in the shape of an L, where each side is about 13 feet (nearly 4 meters) long.”

Check out Finch’s amazing Lego Hogwarts in the pictures below:

