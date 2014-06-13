"Harrison Ford sustained an ankle injury during filming today on the set of Star Wars: Episode VII. He was taken to a local hospital and is receiving care," said a statement from Lucasfilm.

"Shooting will continue as planned while he recuperates."

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police confirmed that officers had been called to the studio just after 5pm on Thursday following reports that a 71-year-old man had been injured in an incident involving a garage door.

"The man was airlifted to John Radcliffe Hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life threatening," said the spokesperson. "The Health and Safety Executive is investigating."

The BBC reports that Ford's ankle was broken in the accident.

Ford is reprising his role as Han Solo for the film, alongside original co-stars Mark Hammil and Carrie Fisher. It is set 30 years after Retunr of the Jedi, the last in the original film trilogy.

Earlier this week, Chancellor George Osbourne visited the set at Pinewood and later announced that another stand-alone Star Wars film would also be shot there, calling the decision "a testament to the incredible talent in Britain"

"The UK crew that we're working with on Star Wars: Episode VII is incredible," said Lucasfilm president Kathy Kennedy. "They're among the most gifted and passionate when it comes to film and storytelling. Star Wars couldn't be in better hands."