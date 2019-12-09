In the best drama series category there’s no place for Game of Thrones, whose final season was famously seen as a disappointment by many fans and critics.

Surprisingly there is room for Apple TV+’s flagship series The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, which has had mixed reviews since it debuted last month.

There are no such surprises when it comes to the other four series nominated in this category – with Big Little Lies, The Crown, Killing Eve and Succession all included in the shortlist.

In the comedy and musical category, there is British representation in the shape of the widely praised second series of Fleabag, which finds itself pitted against Barry, The Kominsky Method, The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel and The Politician.

There’s slightly better luck for Game of Thrones in the acting categories, with Kit Harington flying the flag for the fantasy series, up against fellow British actors Brian Cox (Succession) and Tobias Menzies (The Crown). Rami Malek (Mr Robot) and Billy Porter (Pose) round out the category.

And there’s also British representation in the drama actress category – with both Olivia Colman (The Crown) and Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) up for the award. Their competition comes in the shape of Aniston and Witherspoon, as well as Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies).

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is up for the prize in the comedy and musical acting categories, hoping to win gold ahead of Christina Applegate (Dead To Me), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel), Kirsten Dunst (On Becoming a God in Central Florida) and Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll).

The TV movie or miniseries category includes Catch-22, Chernobyl, Fosse/Verdon, The Loudest Voice and Unbelievable.

There was more British and Irish representation in the acting categories for limited series, as well as for the supporting awards, with those nominated including Sacha Baron Cohen (The Spy), Helen Mirren (Catherine the Great), Andrew Scott (Fleabag), Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown) and Emily Watson (Chernobyl).

Meanwhile Netflix drama When They See Us, written and directed by Ava Du Vernay, has been snubbed completely – with some taking to social media to voice their anger at the omission. Other shows not to score any nominations include Watchmen and Euphoria.

A full list of nominees can be found below:

BEST SERIES, DRAMA

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

BEST SERIES, COMEDY

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Catch 22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TV SERIES

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TELEVISION MOTION PICTURE

Christopher Abbott, Catch 22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TELEVISION MOTION PICTURE

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon