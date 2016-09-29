Gemma Arterton did the rap from TLC's No Scrubs and it's dope
She's The Girl with all the Gifts alright...
Published: Thursday, 29 September 2016 at 0:33 pm
We know she can sing a bit, thanks to her starring role in West End musical Made in Dagenham, but who knew Gemma Arterton could rap?
Turns out the former Bond girl knows Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes's rap from TLC's No Scrubs off by heart and during her recent appearance on Nick Grimshaw's she brought it out – and totally nailed it.
How are your rap skills? @GemmaArterton is on fire! ? pic.twitter.com/LREwtFwDpR
— BBC iPlayer (@BBCiPlayer) September 29, 2016
Here's a reminder of the original. Music aside, you can hardly tell the difference. Actor, singer, rapper – looks like Gemma lives up to the title of her new film. She really is The Girl with all the Gifts...
