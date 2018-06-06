First reactions to Incredibles 2 are VERY positive
Disney Pixar fans will be relieved to hear that the sequel is already a big hit
It's time to dig your Super Suit out of storage, because Disney and Pixar's family of superheroes is back – in style. Loooooong-awaited sequel Incredibles 2 had its Hollywood premiere on Tuesday and the first reactions are EXTREMELY positive.
Writer-director Brad Bird's sequel centres on Mr Incredible as he adjusts to life as a stay-at-home dad and looks after baby Jack-Jack, while his wife Elastigirl spends her days saving the world.
It brings back voice stars Craig T Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Samuel L Jackson and John Ratzenberger, and introduces newcomers Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, Sophia Bush and Isabella Rossellini.
Incredibles fans have been waiting a good 14 years for this sequel – and it looks like we won't be disappointed. The movie's first audience described it as "a flat out masterpiece" with a "kick ass story"...