It's time to dig your Super Suit out of storage, because Disney and Pixar's family of superheroes is back – in style. Loooooong-awaited sequel Incredibles 2 had its Hollywood premiere on Tuesday and the first reactions are EXTREMELY positive.

Writer-director Brad Bird's sequel centres on Mr Incredible as he adjusts to life as a stay-at-home dad and looks after baby Jack-Jack, while his wife Elastigirl spends her days saving the world.