Well, you're in luck - over the next week there are plenty to enjoy, both airing on TV and available to streaming. On TV, there are recent hits such as The Railway Children Return and The Bad Guys, while family classic Chicken Run will also be airing on CBBC.

With half term coming up, there's never been a better time to catch up on some great movies with the kids, whether these be new favourites or beloved classics.

Meanwhile on streaming, if you're looking for iconic family favourites then look no further than The Lion King or Willow on Disney Plus, the latter of which recently got a follow-up series on the same platform.

If you're looking for something more current, Netflix's True Spirit could be for you, with that film, based on an incredible true story, only coming out earlier this year.

Read on for our selection of movies to watch with kids over the coming week, including those airing on TV and those available to stream.

Kids movies on TV

The Lego Ninjago Movie - Monday 13th February, 9:30am, CITV

Animated adventure featuring the voices of Jackie Chan, Dave Franco and Justin Theroux as the Lego figures. Teenager Lloyd is secretly part of a team of heroes who protect their city from the evil Lord Garmadon - who happens to be Lloyd's father. Read our full review

The Bad Guys - Tuesday 13th February, 9:35am, Sky Cinema Animation

To avoid prison, a gang of animal criminals pretend to seek being rehabilitated, only for their leader to secretly discover that he really wants to change his ways. Animated adventure, featuring the voices of Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron and Awkwafina. Read our full review

The Railway Children Return - Tuesday 13th February, 10:25am, Sky Cinema Premiere

In 1944, Salford siblings Lily, Pattie and Ted Watts are evacuated to the Yorkshire village of Oakworth. The children are placed with headmistress Annie Waterbury, whose husband is away at war, and her son Thomas. Eventually the youngsters stand up to injustice close to home when they encounter a soldier on the run. Sequel to beloved family drama The Railway Children, starring Beau Gadson, Jenny Agutter, Sheridan Smith and Tom Courtenay. Read our full review

Scooby Doo! Legend of the Phantosaur - Wednesday 15th February, 9:30am, CITV

The cowardly hound and his friends face a supernatural dinosaur that protects treasure hidden in a network of desert caves. Shaggy undergoes hypnosis that causes a major change in his personality - and gives him the courage to face the prehistoric monster. Animated comedy, with the voices of Frank Welker and Matthew Lillard. Read our full review

Chicken Run - Friday 17th February, 8:35am, CBBC

Aardman Animation's Chicken Run (2000)

Animated comedy adventure, with the voices of Julia Sawalha, Jane Horrocks, Miranda Richardson and Mel Gibson. A clutch of hens, led by head chick Ginger, suffers life on a grim 1950s egg farm. When the avaricious owners decide to move into the meat-pie business, the chickens fear the worst. With the help of American rooster Rocky, the birds start to plan a prisoner-of-war-style escape. Read our full review

Kids movies on streaming

Puss in Boots - Netflix

Animated comedy spin-off from the Shrek series, featuring the voices of Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek. The dashing Puss in Boots goes on a quest for magic beans and a goose that lays golden eggs. It's an adventure that will bring him into conflict with Jack and Jill, his childhood friend Humpty Dumpty and masked feline Kitty Softpaws. Read our full review

True Spirit - Netflix

The story of Australian teenager, Jessica Watson, the youngest person ever to sail solo, non-stop around the world. Read our full review

Paddington - Netflix

Comedy starring Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins and Nicole Kidman, and featuring the voice of Ben Whishaw. A young bear from Peru with a love of all things British travels to London, but he soon finds himself lost and alone. He's taken in by the kind Brown family; however, not everyone in the big city is quite so welcoming. Read our full review

Strange World - Disney Plus

The legendary Clades are a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest and most crucial mission. Read our full review

Willow - Disney Plus

Fantasy adventure, starring Val Kilmer, Joanne Whalley and Warwick Davis. In a world of warriors and witches, fearsome beasts and fantastic beauties, young farmer Willow Ufgood seems an unlikely hero. But destiny demands that he undertake a perilous journey to protect a baby princess and help battle the evil Queen Bavmorda. Read our full review

The Lion King - Disney Plus

Disney's Oscar-winning animated musical adventure, featuring the voices of Matthew Broderick and Jeremy Irons and songs by Elton John and Tim Rice. Simba, a lion cub born to be king, learns the hard way to accept the burdens that come with his birthright. Read our full review

Beauty and the Beast - Disney Plus

Beauty and the Beast. Disney

Fantasy adventure starring Emma Watson, Dan Stevens and Luke Evans. The bookish daughter of a clockmaker embarks on a dangerous quest when her father becomes lost in the woods, and discovers a Gothic castle that is home to a fearsome beast and his magically cursed servants. Can Belle learn to love the beast and break the spell? Read our full review

Shaun the Sheep: The Movie - Prime Video

Animated comedy adventure from Aardman. Shaun's plan to have a lazy day on Mossy Bottom Farm backfires when a cunning ruse sees the Farmer end up lost in the Big City. Shaun and the flock set off to find him, but to succeed they will have to avoid capture by an eager animal control officer, with nothing but elaborate disguises and quick wits. Read our full review

Muppets Most Wanted - BBC iPlayer

Crime comedy adventure starring Ricky Gervais, Ty Burrell and Tina Fey. When Kermit the Frog is mistaken for a criminal mastermind and sent to jail, it leaves his fellow Muppets in the hands of the villainous lookalike, who uses them as a cover for his larcenous activities. Can our green felt hero escape and save the day? Read our full review

Kubo and the Two Strings - ITVX

Animated fantasy adventure from the makers of Coraline and The Boxtrolls, featuring the voices of Charlize Theron, Matthew McConaughey and Art Parkinson. Artistically gifted orphan Kubo joins forces with a monkey and a beetle to locate a magical suit of Samurai armour that will help him thwart an evil spirit. Read our full review

