Three new promotional posters for Disney's live-action Cinderella give us a closer look at the film's impressive cast.

Cinders (Lily James) and her Prince Charming (Richard Madden) can be seen sharing a loving embrace, while an elegant Helena Bonham Carter raises her fairy godmother's wand to cast a spell. The villains of our tale, played by Cate Blanchett, Sophie McShera and Holliday Grainger, can also be seen in all their gaudy glory.