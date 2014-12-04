Downton Abbey's Lily James and Sophie McShera star in new Cinderella posters
New images of Cate Blanchett, Richard Madden, Helena Bonham Carter and Holliday Grainger give us a closer look at Cinderella's stars
Three new promotional posters for Disney's live-action Cinderella give us a closer look at the film's impressive cast.
Cinders (Lily James) and her Prince Charming (Richard Madden) can be seen sharing a loving embrace, while an elegant Helena Bonham Carter raises her fairy godmother's wand to cast a spell. The villains of our tale, played by Cate Blanchett, Sophie McShera and Holliday Grainger, can also be seen in all their gaudy glory.
Hype is growing around Disney's Cinderella, which is due for release in March next year. Even more so now that we know it's set to be served up with a side-helping of Frozen.
The film, which from the trailer looks likely to be a traditional retelling of the classic fairytale, is directed by Kenneth Branagh and also stars Hayley Atwell, Derek Jacobi and Stellan Skarsgård.
901
Cinderella will be in UK cinemas 27th March 2015