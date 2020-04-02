Tocci went all out for the renditions, getting into character for Disney anthems such as Beauty and the Beast's Gaston, Aladdin's A Whole New World and Frozen's Let It Go.

Of course, the lyrics are slightly adapted, with Gaston praised for his cleaning chops instead of looks, Aladdin wondering which shop is best to go ("how 'bout Costco?") and Elsa screaming "Stay at home" instead of "Let It Go".

There's even an appearance from Ariel at the end, from her own bathtub no less. You can watch the video below:

The viral video has clearly resonated with those cooped up at home and is a welcome slice of entertainment in these strange times.

If it's made you want to watch the Disney movies featured, they're all currently available on Disney+ in the UK.

