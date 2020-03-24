Looking for ways to entertain the kids at home? Try Nick Cope’s free online music show for families

Children’s entertainer Nick Cope will perform another online concert on Thursday 26th March at 3pm for kids missing school due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Cope was once in a band named The Candyskins who were influential in the Britpop era and provided music for Adam Sandler comedy The Waterboy.

These days, he is an established writer of children’s songs, becoming a well known name in the Oxfordshire area where he runs music sessions for children and their families – as well as releasing a number of albums of children’s song.

Here’s a taste of his first ‘Afternoon Get Together’ to get you in the mood…

He has a television series in the works at CBeebies titled Nick Cope’s Popcast, which will consist of several five-minute episodes due to air next month.

While many children are forced to stay home as the coronavirus outbreak continues to wreak havoc, Cope is bringing together families digitally on his YouTube page and on Facebook. If you miss the concert live, you can catch up afterwards on those platforms.

Those looking for something to keep the kids entertained during this difficult time should head over at 3pm, where the performance will be broadcast live. Hopefully it will be the first of many…

Media personality Joe Wicks is also doing his part to help out parents, by offering a free online PE lesson every day on his own YouTube channel.