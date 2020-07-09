Subscribe to Radio Times
Learn how to draw your favourite Disney princess with Disney animator Wayne Unten
Do you wanna learn to draw Elsa? Well, Disney Animation Studios has an easy step-by-step guide showing you how to draw the Frozen queen.
With Frozen 2 now on Disney+ UK it's the perfect time to watch the studio animators share their top tips and tricks to sketching your favourite characters.
Just watch the video below and follow the expert steps - all you need is a pencil (and a rubber!).
If you're not feeling up to drawing Elsa then why not download our free Frozen 2 activities for children.
Or try your hand at some of your favourite Disney characters like Mickey and Olaf with our round up of how to draw Disney characters videos.
Get your pencil and paper ready and click play for your step-by-step guide to drawing Elsa with Wayne Unten who started at the studio in 2005 - animation supervisor for Elsa.
If you need a quick overview we've broken down the steps below with a few time stamps if you need them.
All done! Now you can give Elsa a change of outfit - whether that's the Let it Go icy dress or her new Frozen 2 Enchanted Wood costume. Who knows she may have another outfit soon, as Frozen 3 isn't off the table...
Why not vote for the best Frozen song, watch our Disney+ Frozen 2 Q&A with the Frozen director and animators including Wayne. Wondering what to watch? Check out our best movies on Disney+ guide or best series on Disney+ list.
