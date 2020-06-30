At the time of release, most people clocked the link when Iduna’s face appeared in the ice for the Show Yourself duet, but others continued to speculate if it was Elsa herself or a spirit.

The movie begins three years after the first movie and sees Elsa hearing a voice, a siren’s call, literally into the unknown.

She heads into the Enchanted Forest and encounters the other spirits eventually reaching Ahtohallan, the river, and heads inside a glacier where she discovers she is the fifth spirit.

More like this

Throughout the movie, you’re left guessing as to who the voice could be, but once Elsa is inside the glacier and starts singing it becomes clearer.

Elsa learns her powers were gifted to her because of a selfless act by her mother who saved her father, Agnarr.

In the documentary going behind-the-scenes of Frozen 2, we see the debate rage on over who the voice is.

Elsa singing Into the Unknown Disney/Frozen2

Jennifer Lee and the team struggle to agree as they grapple with whether to cut Show Yourself and what to do with the scene.

“We all agreed definitely, we’re going to answer that the voice is the mother,” she says as the debate concludes.

The team calls Evan Rachel Woods back in to lay down the vocals for her side of Show Yourself finally putting to bed who the voice is as her voice is added to the song.

Song-writers Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez adjust Show Yourself with a new first verse which has Elsa asking ‘are you the one I’ve been looking for?’.

Finally, Elsa hears the ‘Ahs’ she’s been following and her mother.

Elsa realises who the voice is in Frozen 2 Disney/Frozen 2

The documentary explains that the decision was one of the biggest questions looming over the movie.

With months to go until release the question was still not answered - and it was one of the biggest areas of confusion after a test screening.

People had “different opinions” and production designer Michael Giaimo says he’s also “a little confused” explaining it’s because “it’s so dense".

At one point Jennifer Lee asks Bobby and Kristen if they can drop Show Yourself for another song called I’m Home, which doesn’t go down well. Luckily when the movie was shown to the Story Trust, a group of animators and directors, the song landed well, meaning it stayed in the final cut.

One man breathing a sigh of relief was Director of Story Mark Smith as he said it “unifies the movie” as it harks back to the lullaby that started the movie and the flashback sequence.

Well, that’s another Frozen 2 and Disney mystery put to bed.

Watch our Disney+ Live Q&A with the Frozen team below.

Wondering what else to watch? Into the Unknown Making of Frozen 2 is on Disney+ or check out our best series on Disney+ or best movies on Disney+.

Advertisement

Get Disney+ now and watch Frozen 2 from 3rd July, sign up for £59.99 a year or £5.99 a month.