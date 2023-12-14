The Death Stranding game starring Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead) as Sam Porter Bridges – a courier delivering supplies to colonies across post-apocalyptic America after the event known as “Death Stranding” which “blurred the lines between life and death, and brought forth nightmarish creatures into a world on the brink of collapse.”

The Death Stranding movie won’t simply be retelling the game’s story like HBO’s The Last of Us did with the original source material. “There are a lot of ‘game adaptation films’ out there, but what we are creating is not just a direct translation of the game.”

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Speaking on A24, Kojima said, “The films they are delivering to the world are high in quality and very innovative.” Relating to his own experiences with them, Kojima went on to say “I have been attracted to their creations and they have even inspired my own work. Their innovative approach to storytelling aligns with what Kojima Productions has been doing for the last 8 years.”

For fans of both Kojma’s and A24’s body of work – there are definite parallels in how both have subverted traditional storytelling.

With the combined efforts of Kojima and Productions and A24, Kojima lays out that “The intention is that our audience will not only be fans of the games, but our film will be for anyone who loves cinema.”

Combined with the original game, the upcoming sequel and the film, Kojima said that he and A24 “are creating a Death Stranding universe that has never been seen before, achievable only through the medium of film” finishing with a coy remark pertaining to the themes of the game by saying “it will be born”.

More like this

The Death Stranding movie was originally attached to Barbarian executive producer Alex Lebovici’s production company Hammerstone Studios as reported by Deadline. When the split between the two happened is unclear, but A24 is a very good match for the enigmatic Hideo Kojima.

Death Stranding has been played by over 16 million players and featured Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal), Léa Seydoux (No Time to Die), Guillermo del Toro (Cabinet of Curiosities) and Margaret Qualley (Maid).

A new game from Hideo Kojima in collaboration with Jordan Peele (Nope, Get Out, Overdose, was recently announced at The Game Awards 2023 featuring its own star-studded cast.

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.