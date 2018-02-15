Entitled The Personal History of David Copperfield, the script is co-written by Iannucci and his long-time writing partner Simon Blackwell.

It’s a busy time for Slumdog Millionaire star Dev Patel off the back of his Oscar nomination for Lion last year. The actor is next appearing in Hotel Mumbai, an account of the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks, and Michael Winterbottom’s The Wedding Guest.