Darth Vader finally makes an appearance in the new Rogue One: A Star Wars Story trailer
Imperial March theme, Jyn Erso on a mission, blind samurai-style warrior Chirrut Imwe – the new Star Wars trailer is everything we ever wanted
As soon as we heard the Imperial March (AKA Darth Vader's theme tune) playing over the opening of the new Rogue One: A Star Wars Story trailer, we knew we were on to something great.
And, true enough, the new trailer finally gives us a clear glimpse of the old Sith Lord himself – although still only the back of his head. What, is his face under construction too?
But really, Vader isn't the star of the show. It's Felicity Jones's Jyn Erso, a Rebel prisoner released to discover the Death Star's plans. She has a "97.6% chance of failure" apparently. We like those odds.
Also worth a mention is the amazing samurai-style warrior, who ups the Stormtrooper death count considerably. His name's Chirrut Imwe, he's not a Jedi but a "spiritual warrior" – oh, and he's blind too. Stormtroopers really are rubbish, aren't they?
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 16th December.