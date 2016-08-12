As soon as we heard the Imperial March (AKA Darth Vader's theme tune) playing over the opening of the new Rogue One: A Star Wars Story trailer, we knew we were on to something great.

And, true enough, the new trailer finally gives us a clear glimpse of the old Sith Lord himself – although still only the back of his head. What, is his face under construction too?

But really, Vader isn't the star of the show. It's Felicity Jones's Jyn Erso, a Rebel prisoner released to discover the Death Star's plans. She has a "97.6% chance of failure" apparently. We like those odds.

Also worth a mention is the amazing samurai-style warrior, who ups the Stormtrooper death count considerably. His name's Chirrut Imwe, he's not a Jedi but a "spiritual warrior" – oh, and he's blind too. Stormtroopers really are rubbish, aren't they?

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 16th December.

