Murphy will reportedly be producing as well as starring as Chip, while the script is said to be coming from brothers Jez Butterworth (Ford v Ferrari) and John-Henry Butterworth (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), who have previously teamed up on a number of projects.

According to Deadline, a pre-emptive acquisition deal was done for the book two days before Murphy won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in Oppenheimer.

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders. BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd./Robert Viglasky

This isn't the only film role Murphy has coming up – he is also starring in Small Things like These, a historical drama film which is expected to be released this year.

Then, of course, there's the small matter of the Peaky Blinders film, following on from Steven Knight's hit BBC series, which came to an end in 2022.

There had been some question marks over Murphy's involvement in the film, but Knight reassured fans when speaking during the premiere for his new BBC series This Town.

Knight told BirminghamWorld: "[Cillian] definitely is returning for it. We're shooting it in September just down the road in Digbeth."

For his own part, Murphy told CBS News in February: "It's always about the story. It's always about the script. If [Steven] feels like there's more story for Tommy, then I'll be there."

