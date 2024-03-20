"Two daring filmmakers embark on a global quest sparked by the not-so-simple question 'is there a spiritual way to kill an animal?', and along the way discover the biggest cover-up in the last 2000 years," they documentary's website teases.

Want to know how you can give it a watch, and why it's a rather controversial premise? Read on.

The controversial documentary is out now worldwide.

It was released on cinemas in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and more on Wednesday 20th March.

How to watch Christspiracy in the UK

Kameron Waters in Christspiracy.

Currently, the only place to watch the film in the UK is the cinema. The documentary will be showing in select theatres around the country.

Though Andersen's previous films have all found a home in Netflix, this will not be the case for Christspiracy.

"[We are] super grateful to Netflix for providing a platform and releasing the other three previous films," Andersen told Plant Based News.

He added: "With this film it is a little challenging, as some of the subject matter is so bold and so controversial."

What is Christspiracy about?

The documentary seeks to answer the question of whether animals can be killed in a spiritual way, and claims to uncover a 2,000-year-old cover-up in the process – that Jesus was a vegetarian.

It was funded by a successful Kickstarter campaign that raised $433,747.

"It was a gut-wrenching decision to step away from Netflix," co-director Waters explained. "But now that we've sat with it – and have considered how much more reach this message will have with people around the world by doing this independently – we're very excited."

On the film's Kickstarter campaign, the pair provided more details about the streamer's reservations, writing: "After countless hours of research, years of relentless investigation, and tireless hours of planning, filming, and editing, we returned home and presented our first cut to Netflix. Let's just say, we felt Netflix didn’t know how to... view what we uncovered."

They added: "They wanted to redact key parts and take the film in a different direction, while we dove deeper in the direction that we knew the investigation needed to go."

Christspiracy trailer

You can watch the trailer for the documentary below.

Christspiracy: The Spirituality Secret is in UK cinemas now.

