The 2008 musical, which spun a light and fluffy yarn out of ABBA songs, turned a hefty profit in the international box office despite leaving critics lukewarm: it is the highest grossing musical of all time.

The primary cast, also including Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried and Julie Walters, are all returning to reprise their roles in the sequel, while a new crop of stars have been enlisted to play younger versions of the characters, set to be played by Lily James, Alexa Davies, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Jeremy Irvine, Josh Dylan and Hugh Skinner.

Cher's role is still being kept under wraps.

More like this

Advertisement

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again will be released in UK cinemas in 2018.