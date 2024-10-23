McFadyen studied at Glasgow’s Conservatoire and mime in Paris, before going on to enjoy a successful decades-long acting career spanning stage and screen.

She recently appeared in the Old Vic's production of A Christmas Carol as the Ghost of Christmas Past.

After two years in the West End's production of the ABBA musical, McFadyen landed the role of Elena in Mamma Mia!, starring alongside Hollywood A-listers including Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan and Colin Firth.

Other film credits include Emma, in which she played Mrs Bates, Our Ladies, and The Kid Who Would Be King.

Tributes have been flooding in for McFadyen following the tragic news of her passing.

Glasgow's Citizens Theatre shared a heartfelt tribute for the star, writing on Twitter, which was recently re-branded as X: "We are sad to hear of the passing of the brilliantly talented Myra McFadyen.

"Known to Citz audiences for her roles in many productions including The Choir, Hayfever and Glasgow Girls, she will be remembered for her captivating performances across stage, TV and film."

The theatre's artistic director Dominic Hill added: "She was a legend in Scottish theatre – a terrific actress with a gorgeous voice."

He continued: "As well as productions at the Citz, I’ll always remember her extraordinary performance as Puck in A Midsummer Night’s Dream in London – funny, mischievous, and heartbreaking”.

Meanwhile, actor Lesley Molony wrote on Twitter: "Myra McFadyen was the loveliest woman multi talented generous and had the biggest heart."

She continued: "We had so many hilarious times on stage in Mamma Mia 2008/9 where she played Rosie. Sad loss indeed."