“There was a very brief conversation I had with Kathy [Kennedy, LucasFilm president], after Carrie passed,” The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson admitted to RadioTimes.com.

“But there was no way I could see to try and manufacture some other ending for the character in this movie, that a) would be emotionally satisfying and b) would not require losing some of the scenes that she had in this movie, which I think are emotional and beautiful.

He concluded: “I wanted the fans to have those scenes.”

Instead, as we’ve written elsewhere, the new movie acknowledges Fisher’s death in a sweeter, subtler way in a special message displayed at the end of the adventure: “In loving memory of our Princess, Carrie Fisher.”

Presumably, it’s now up to Episode IX writer/director JJ Abrams to come up with the perfect way to send Leia on her final voyage. We don’t envy him.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in UK cinemas now