Luke Skywalker mentors Rey in The Last Jedi. Did real life mimic the movie with Mark mentoring you on the film set?

No. That’s what was amazing about the first movie, where I was working more with Harrison Ford. It was a huge movie, but I never wanted to disturb him with questions. We would have conversations about life away from Star Wars, but I never asked for advice on set.

Can you imagine returning to the Star Wars franchise in 30 years, like Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford did with The Force Awakens?

Never say never, but we’ve still got another one to do in this trilogy. Hopefully I’ll get through that next year. After that, we can talk about the future.

Do you think the franchise will still be going strong in 30 years?

Sadly, I’m a bit cynical about the world at the moment, so I can’t see the year 2050. At that point, I feel like we’ll either be living in things built above the rising sea levels and travelling around in hovercrafts or we’ll be living in space.

What will you be like in the year 2050?

Older! I hope to have a degree by then. Maybe I’ll step behind the camera a little by then, too. My mum has said to me that I should be a director because I’m so bossy. I keep telling her that’s not what constitutes a good director!

How much has Star Wars changed your life?

Life suddenly got a bit different. I’m definitely recognised more, but I find the whole taking pictures thing weird. I’d prefer to have a conversation than someone asking for a picture, but I guess people feel the need to prove they’ve had the interaction through social media. I don’t do social any more.

Why did you stop?

I came off it last September and I will never go back on. The more I read about teenage anxiety, the more I think it’s highly unhealthy for people’s mental health. It’s such a weird thing for young people to look at distorted images of things they should be.

Have you treated yourself to anything special with your Star Wars pay cheques?

I was talking to [Spider-Man star] Tom Holland the other day. He was asking me if I’d bought myself a watch or anything like that. I replied, “No, but I bought a plane ticket home recently, which was awesome because I got to go home for the day.”

Do you travel the world in first class?

When we did the press tour for the first Star Wars movie, I got very used to having a fancy seat. It was awesome. But I’ve travelled home to see my family a couple of times in economy and I’m like, ‘Oh, this is how normal people travel.’ I’d forgotten.

What do you always pack on your travels?

I’ve become a light traveller, but I always pack warm socks for the plane. I also travel with two crystals, which were given to me. They are my tokens of love and protection. They come with me everywhere.