That's because Luke Skywalker's dramatic declaration features in the trailer, and has already provoked plenty of speculation, so it's interesting to hear that this line is absolutely key to the storyline for Episode VIII. But what is he referring to? Whose thinking is mistaken – Daisey Ridley's Rey, or the cinema audience's?

Hamill also looked back on the moment he and Carrie Fisher discovered that Luke and Leia were twins – and not love interests.

"When we both found out that we were twins, we both went, 'Oh are you kiddin' me?'" he joked.

Hamill explained: "It was like the worst good news/bad news joke in the universe: 'The good news is there's a really attractive young woman in the universe: the bad news is SHE'S YOUR SISTER!'"

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released in the UK on 15th December 2017