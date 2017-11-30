“No,” Ridley emphatically told Rolling Stone when asked if she’d return after Episode IX.

“For me, I didn’t really know what I was signing on to. I hadn’t read the script, but from what I could tell, it was really nice people involved, so I was just like, ‘Awesome.’ Now I think I am even luckier than I knew then, to be part of something that feels so like coming home now.

“No, no, no. I am really, really excited to do the third thing and round it out, because ultimately, what I was signing on to was three films. So in my head, it’s three films. I think it will feel like the right time to round it out.”

More like this

Of course, a lot can happen in decades of time – who would have thought the ever-reluctant Harrison Ford would be back to play Han Solo? – so it’s POSSIBLE we’ll see a grown-up Rey in future Star Wars movies.

Still, for now Ridley seems to be holding firm. The force is strong with this one.

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released in UK cinemas on the 14th December