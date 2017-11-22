Rey, with her eyes shut, says she sees “light, darkness and... something else”. It’s then that master Skywalker screams to his new Padawan to “resist it!”

What is that "something else"? Another form of the Force? Her connection with Kylo Ren? We can’t be sure.

The new glimpse is sprinkled with footage we’ve seen from previous trailers, including Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) reaching out his hand, Stormtrooper-turned-Resistance fighter Finn (John Boyega) battling with First Order Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie) and General Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) looking off into the distance while on board a spaceship.

However, we do catch a new glimpse of ace Resistance pilot Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), but it’s not a particularly reassuring one: he witnesses a huge explosion while sitting in his cockpit.

Still, he seems in less danger than Rey with Skywalker's incredibly angry teaching methods. You can kiss that PGCE goodbye, Luke.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released in UK cinemas on 15th December