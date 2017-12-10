Star Wars: The Last Jedi is "incredible", say ecstatic first audience
Fans treated to an early screening of the film have posted some VERY positive early reviews
This is the Star Wars movie you’re looking for. Well, that’s according to the first audience of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, who recently tweeted some very glowing reviews of the upcoming film.
But be mindful of these thoughts: if you were hosting the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, you wouldn’t invite anyone who wasn’t a super fan of the sci-fi saga, right? So, those people aren’t likely to post a snap Twitter review that slates the film series.
So, to paraphrase Admiral Ackbar, it could all be a trap. But if it’s not, we might be in for a real treat…
As well as general praise, many hinted at a huge twist to come, advising others to avoid spoilers “at all costs”.
Although fans were split how it stands up to other Star Wars films…
And many praised the powerful performances from the cast. In particular Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Daisy Ridley (Rey) and Adam Driver (Kylo Ren).
Cannot wait, we can.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released in UK cinemas on the 14th December