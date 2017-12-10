So, to paraphrase Admiral Ackbar, it could all be a trap. But if it’s not, we might be in for a real treat…

As well as general praise, many hinted at a huge twist to come, advising others to avoid spoilers “at all costs”.

Although fans were split how it stands up to other Star Wars films…

And many praised the powerful performances from the cast. In particular Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Daisy Ridley (Rey) and Adam Driver (Kylo Ren).

Cannot wait, we can.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released in UK cinemas on the 14th December