Appearing at the end of the film, a simple credit reads: “In loving memory of our Princess, Carrie Fisher.”

Meanwhile, the film itself is a brilliant unintentional tribute to Fisher’s most famous role, revealing new sides to Leia never seen before in Star Wars, while also giving her a heftier part to play than in 2015’s The Force Awakens and hearkening back to her very first appearances in the franchise.

The end result is that fans may leave Episode VIII with a confusing set of emotions about Leia’s final journey. We can only wait and see how it comes to its final conclusion in 2019’s Episode IX.

More like this

Advertisement

Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi is in UK cinemas now