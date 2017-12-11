“It was my ritual! It would hit the stands on Tuesday, I’d get my copy and my highlighter pen and go through it," says Hamill.

"I loved the way you’d not only give a synopsis, you’d credit the screenwriter, director, you’d even do that for Bugs Bunny cartoons! I love a scholarly approach to Looney Tunes.”

Millions of people around Britain will be continuing that same tradition this Christmas as they delve into the Radio Times double issue to plan their festive viewing, and they'll find the same attention to detail, expertise and passion Hamill enjoyed 40 years ago.

More like this

And among numerous other star interviews they'll also find our full interview with Hamill, in which he reveals why he never went on set for the Star Wars prequel movies and how he reacted to Trump becoming president.

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale nationwide from Tuesday 12th December

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in UK cinemas from Thursday 14th December