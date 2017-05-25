“The minute she finished, she grabbed me and said, ‘I’d better be at the forefront of IX!’” Kennedy revealed. “Because Harrison was front and centre on VII, and Mark is front and centre on VIII. She thought IX would be her movie. And it would have been.”

Fans initially thought Fisher might still appear in Episode IX thanks to the same powers of digital recreation that allowed a younger version of her character to cameo in Rogue One, but Kennedy and LucasFilm have already confirmed that will not be happening.

Kennedy later revealed that Fisher would not be appearing in Episode IX at all.

"By the time we were well underway with Episode IX in our thoughts, we had not written the scripts yet, but we've regrouped, we started over again in January. So sadly, Carrie will not be in IX," she told Good Morning America. "But we'll see a lot of her in VIII, which is great."

It is great, and after clapping eyes on those gorgeous new Annie Liebowitz cast portraits, we’re really excited to see Fisher’s Leia in action one final time.

Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi opens in UK cinemas on December 15th